Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in November

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.25 million for the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.