Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,576. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

