Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Trading Up 11.3 %
HYG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of 226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a current ratio of 51.56 and a quick ratio of 51.51. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.93.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile
