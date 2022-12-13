Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Trading Up 11.3 %

HYG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of 226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a current ratio of 51.56 and a quick ratio of 51.51. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.93.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

