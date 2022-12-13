Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

SCI stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

