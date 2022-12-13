Shentu Achieves Market Cap of $66.27 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Shentu has a total market cap of $66.27 million and $4.44 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00512490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $903.85 or 0.05062952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.91 or 0.30371039 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,544,621 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.