SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SHIMAMURA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 14,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of SHAOF remained flat at 83.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a 12 month low of 83.49 and a 12 month high of 83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 83.49.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

