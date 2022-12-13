Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAE opened at €45.00 ($47.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.47 and a 200-day moving average of €65.41. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($38.43) and a 52-week high of €152.40 ($160.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

