Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHBI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

