Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Increases By 607.1%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 607.1% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
AWP stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
