Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Increases By 607.1%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 607.1% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

