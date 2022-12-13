Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 63.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.7 days.
Alsea Stock Down 7.9 %
OTCMKTS ALSSF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 5,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
About Alsea
