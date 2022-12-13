Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 63.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.7 days.

Alsea Stock Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS ALSSF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 5,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

