Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expands By 84.0%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

