Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 56.5%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Azimut Exploration stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

