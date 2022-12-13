Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 56.5%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
Azimut Exploration stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
