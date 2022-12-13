Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declines By 96.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bankinter

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.