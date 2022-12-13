Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Grows By 111.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 149,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,135. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

