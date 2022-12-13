Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Declines By 99.5%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

