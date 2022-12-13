Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Expands By 75.0%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE CXAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. C5 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,606,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

