Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 58.7%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 1,028,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.