Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Expands By 271.2%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 5,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,603. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 122,098 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

