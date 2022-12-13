Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Decreases By 80.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CLEV stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 947. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

