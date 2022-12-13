Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Rises By 112.0%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Stock Performance

Dufry stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,191. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.