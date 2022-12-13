Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Rises By 112.0%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Dufry Stock Performance
Dufry stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,191. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
About Dufry
Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DUFRY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.