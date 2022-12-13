Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Grows By 128.6%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATP. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

