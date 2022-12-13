Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 204.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the November 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

BHAT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,775. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

