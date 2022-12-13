Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Expands By 300.0%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 45,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,797. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

