Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Expands By 400.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

