Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 78.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 396.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

