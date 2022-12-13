Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW) Expands By 120.0%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 681,518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 310,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197,822 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

HCNEW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

