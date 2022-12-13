Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Increases By 103.7%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About L’Air Liquide

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

