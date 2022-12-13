Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Increases By 376.9%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

