Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Increases By 64.4%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 37,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.