Short Interest in Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Drops By 94.4%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,050 ($12.88) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of GRWXF remained flat at $4.63 on Monday. Molten Ventures has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

