Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Declines By 98.7%

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Trading Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:NBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 16,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,136. Nascent Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Nascent Biotech

(Get Rating)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Featured Articles

