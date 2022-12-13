Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Rises By 226.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE JRS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

