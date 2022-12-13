Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Grows By 131.1%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PACWP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 18,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

About PacWest Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

