Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Declines By 99.4%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

See Also

