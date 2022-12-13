Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Declines By 99.4%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.
Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%.
Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
