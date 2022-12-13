Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Grows By 31.4%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 137,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of PSHG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.27.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

