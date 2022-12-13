Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Increases By 151.7%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Prysmian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.50 ($37.37) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prysmian from €39.00 ($41.05) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

