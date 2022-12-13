Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops By 29.9%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Red Cat Stock Performance
RCAT stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 172.13%.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
