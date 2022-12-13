Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops By 29.9%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 172.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Cat by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Red Cat by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Red Cat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.