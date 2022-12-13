Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rises By 50.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sands China Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,661. Sands China has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.
About Sands China
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sands China (SCHYY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.