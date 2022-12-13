Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rises By 50.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,661. Sands China has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

