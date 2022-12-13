Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Decreases By 58.4%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS SNYNF traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,271. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

