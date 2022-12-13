Short Interest in Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Drops By 59.1%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 1,677,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.9 days.

Shares of SECYF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 20,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SECYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

