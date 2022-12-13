Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Grows By 727.3%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

SKHSY opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

