Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Grows By 33.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMCAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 151,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99. SMC has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.