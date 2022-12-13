Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Declines By 78.8%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of SRMGF traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

