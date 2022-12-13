Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 59.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,634. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.