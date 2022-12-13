Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Increases By 59.7%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.8 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $224.03.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

