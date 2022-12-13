Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Increases By 59.7%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.8 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of Straumann stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $224.03.
Straumann Company Profile
