Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Expands By 159.6%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVNLY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

SVNLY stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

