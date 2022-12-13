Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 30.8%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SWRAY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

