Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 39.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

