Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Increases By 203.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKGFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,468 ($42.55) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

