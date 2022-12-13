Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declines By 96.9%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $341,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $249,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

