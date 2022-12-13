Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declines By 96.9%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
